Fans think Sophie Turner has moved on from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, after she was spotted kissing Frank Dillane. So, is the Game of Thrones alum dating Frank and what do we know about their relationship?

Are Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane Dating?

Rumors began to swirl that Sophie and Frank are dating after photos of the duo kissing in Spain began to circulate on September 15. However, the kiss was seemingly professional and was done as they were filming their upcoming ITVX series, Joan.

In addition to the kissing scene, Sophie and Frank were photographed spending time in the ocean and smiling while on the beach.

Have Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane Addressed the Dating Rumors?

Neither Sophie nor Frank have commented on the romance rumors, so it’s possible that they are just coworkers and friends.

When Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Split?

Speculation that there’s a new man in Sophie’s life began less than two weeks after Joe filed for divorce on September 5.

The “Hesitate” singer filed the paperwork in Miami-Dade County and cited the reason for their breakup was because their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

One day after the filing, Joe and Sophie took to social media to issue a joint statement on September 6.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in the statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

After becoming engaged in 2017, Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Willa, in July 2020, followed by their second child in July 2022. They have kept both of their children out of the spotlight and have not yet publicly revealed their second child’s name.

Why Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Split?

While neither Sophie nor Joe have publicly revealed the reason behind their split, an insider exclusively shared insight with In Touch about their problems leading up to the divorce. According to the source, Joe and Sophie “have been having marriage trouble for close to a year.”

“Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals,” the insider continued.

The source went on to explain that they “hoped they’d find their footing and resolve the issues, but it became too much.” The insider continued, “The truth is, neither of them has been happy for some time and they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

“They just reached a point where it wasn’t meshing anymore, and it became painfully apparent that they’re not very well suited for the long term,” the source added.