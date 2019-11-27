‘Tis the season! Sophia Hutchins dished about her plans for Thanksgiving during a new interview on Wednesday, November 27, revealing that it will be “really weird” spending the holiday “without” Caitlyn Jenner this time around. The star is currently away filming the British reality television show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in Australia.

“I’m hosting [Thanksgiving] at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year,” Sophia, 23, said while chatting with Page Six. The model and Caitlyn, 70, live together in Malibu.

The former I Am Cait star has seemingly been giving it her all while filming the popular series in the U.K., having recently eaten a cow’s eyeball during the competition. Luckily, it looks like she has plenty of encouragement from her famous family members, despite rumors otherwise.

“No matter what Caitlyn does, her kids love her to death, her kids support whatever she’s doing,” Sophia said while making an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “You saw Kim Kardashian tweeted. There’s support, there’s nothing but love coming from the kids to Caitlyn,” the model added.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When asked if she’s going to visit the E! alum, Sophia said, “I’ve never been to Australia so it sounds like I should probably head down there. I’m working on my schedule, I’m supposed to be in China at the same time.”

The Pepperdine University graduate also set the record straight about a misconception, adding, “Everyone thinks I’m mooching off Caitlyn but I do have my own job and my own career that I have to focus on. If my travel schedule permits it, I would love to go down there.”

Sophia and Caitlyn have certainly grown closer in the past few years, and the former Olympian definitely inspired Sophia growing up. The blonde beauty revealed she transitioned in college and she said Caitlyn motivated her to take that big step.

ITV/Shutterstock

Even though they have been the subject of romance rumors, Caitlyn previously claimed they are only “the best of friends.” Just last year, Sophia also referred to their relationship as “business partners.”

It’s hard to tell how long Caitlyn will be gone, but her mom, Esther Jenner, has a feeling her daughter will walk away victorious on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

“The thing I know about Caitlyn, and I know her well, is that she has a lot of determination,” Esther exclusively told In Touch.

At least Caitlyn and Sophia are making the most out of this holiday season!