Another trip down the aisle? Sophia Hutchins is opening up about Caitlyn Jenner’s thoughts on getting married again, and she says there’s no chance the reality star will say “I do” a fourth time. “Caitlyn will never, ever, ever [get married again],” Sophia tells In Touch exclusively. “Caitlyn is 70 and has been divorced three times and has 10 kids! She’s done.”

The Pepperdine graduate, 23, lives with the E! alum in Malibu, so they have built up quite a solid bond over the years. Even though they share the same roof and interests, Sophia tells In Touch they definitely don’t have similar taste in potential partners.

“Caitlyn definitely doesn’t date,” the blonde beauty says, while confirming her own single status. “Caitlyn definitely has tried to set me up with people, but Caitlyn has terrible taste. Our taste is so different and I don’t even know if Caitlyn could set [me up]. Caitlyn’s just weird about dating … we don’t set each other up!”

In January 2020, Caitlyn finally spoke out about their relationship and shut down the swirling rumors that she and Sophia are dating. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum referred to the LumaSol founder as a “good friend” during the interview.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

So, is Sophia on the hunt for her perfect match at this point in time? “I did an article on the front page of the style section and I told them that I was dating someone,” she reveals to In Touch. “At the time I was dating him. Since then, I’m still dating around, but it’s not a focus. It’s not a huge focus. I’m too busy. I can’t deal with that s–t right now.”

As far as what she’s looking for in a partner, Sophia says meeting the right individual is difficult because she needs someone that is confident and OK with the spotlight. “They might view you differently,” she explains. “You have to find people that want to be around for the right reasons, and I think that in addition to that, someone that’s like … I can’t date guys my age. They’re too immature. So someone that’s older.”

Sophia has been focusing a lot on her business ventures as of late, including her new sunscreen line, LumaSol, which launches on April 1. Those interested in staying up to date with the latest news on her products can be added to the list.

Reporting by Diana Cooper