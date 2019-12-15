Setting the record straight! Caitlyn Jenner and her friend, Sophia Hutchins, have sparked dating rumors ever since they first were linked together in 2017. But both women have remained hush on the speculation — until now. During an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday, December 14, Sophia finally addressed the rumors and she made it clear that she and Caitlyn Jenner are not dating.

“We were never romantically involved,” the 23-year-old told the NYT. When asked why the rumors had swirled for so long, she offered an explanation. “Because we weren’t addressing it,” she said. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Sophia went on to explain that while her relationship with Caitlyn is not a romantic one, she respects her and looks up to her. In 2016, Sophia took a semester off from college at Pepperdine University to transition, and she was inspired to do so after watching the 70-year-old openly talk about her own transition during an interview on 20/20.

She would eventually get the chance to meet Caitlyn. “We were introduced through my makeup artist at a M.A.C. photo shoot,” Sophia explained. “Having a similar sense of humor, we spent the entire time laughing and ended up meeting for brunch, and we’ve been great friends ever since.”

But Sophia would go on to have a more important role in Caitlyn’s life. Caitlyn’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner, stopped working as her manager so Sophia saw that as an opportunity to step in even though she had no previous relevant experience. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” she said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

As Caitlyn’s manager, Sophia takes a 10 percent cut. Since she started working for the Olympian, she’s negotiated deals for paid speeches for T-Mobile, the Harvard Leadership Summit, and Britain’s House of Commons. Most recently, Sophia negotiated Caitlyn’s participation in the U.K. version of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here. Caitlyn’s paycheck for the competition reality TV show “has been reported to be the highest fee in the show’s history,” Sophia said. “We made a lot of money together and still do.”

And Cait thinks very highly of Sophia. “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable,” she said via a statement from her publicist. “The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”