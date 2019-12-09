Fun in the sun! Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins enjoyed a getaway in Australia — just three days after the reality starlet was eliminated from the U.K. version of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here. The ladies were photographed at the Versace hotel on the Gold Coast, and a day earlier, they were relaxing poolside. The 70-year-old rocked a patterned green top with white jeans and black sneakers while Sophia, 23, wore a blank tank top and ripped jeans.

After Caitlyn revealed she would no longer be participating in the popular television series, she took to Instagram to reflect upon her time in the jungle. “Caitlyn may have been eliminated, but I’m ready to get back to basics … Drinking wine out of the bottle with you, hehe! You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo,” the I Am Cait alum captioned a video of herself chugging some vino. The blonde babe responded, “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you.”

Despite not taking home a trophy, it seemed like Cait was ready to return to the real world. “Just got out of the jungle! And actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy, do I need it. I haven’t had it in weeks,” she divulged on her Instagram Stories. “But when I came out of the jungle, I’ve got a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel — Sophia’s here, yay!”

The Kardashian clan didn’t publicly comment on Cait’s post, but perhaps they are happy she is no longer in the competition since she recently dished about family drama while talking with her castmates. “I went through every kid and Khloé [Kardashian] for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” the New York native said, referring to her transition. “It’s been five or six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since. We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Now, the famous family is angry with Cait for being honest about their issues. “The Kardashians, especially Khloé, are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

At the end of the day, Cait’s family isn’t shocked she let the cat out of the bag. “The Kardashians know what Caitlyn’s like, and how she’ll do almost anything to gain more fans and win the show — even if it means selling out her family,” the source said. “So, in some ways, they aren’t surprised.”

However, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, is team Caitlyn. “Kanye is the only family who isn’t mad because he believes in freedom of speech and has always had a soft spot for Cait,” another source told In Touch.

