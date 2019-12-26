Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Season’s greetings! Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins enjoyed a “quiet” dinner together to wrap up their fun-filled Christmas holiday on Wednesday, December 25. In a new photo posted by the I Am Cait alum, the two are all smiles while chatting over a savory meal paired with red wine.

“A quiet evening to end an over-the-top fabulous Christmas,” the former Olympian, 70, captioned the photo giving a glimpse at their beautifully decorated table. “Such a fun special Christmas!!!” Sophia wrote in the comment section.

The model also took to Instagram Stories with a thoughtful message dedicated to the E! alum, reading, “Thank you for making my Christmas full of family, warmth and love.” While ringing in the holiday, the two even shared a cute photo with Santa Claus.

It looks like Sophia gets along well with Caitlyn’s loved ones, since many of them sent her gifts for the special occasion. She received Smeg Italia and Dolce and Gabbana kitchenware from Kris Jenner, Yeezy shoes from Kim Kardashian, as well as a stunning silver necklace from Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

The Pepperdine graduate appeared to be in great spirits while hanging out with Caitlyn in Malibu, especially after they had to spend some time apart. Sophia previously shared her plans for Thanksgiving, and the blonde beauty said it was going to be “really weird” not seeing Caitlyn this time around, because she was away filming the British reality television show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

“I’m hosting [Thanksgiving] at our house with some of my family and my good friend and his family, so it’s going to be different this year,” the 23-year-old told Page Six.

Caitlyn was ultimately eliminated from the show and when the reality star broke the news online, Sophia responded with a supportive message. “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you,” she replied.

ITV/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Sophia finally addressed the rumors that she and Caitlyn are dating and claimed there is no truth to them. “We were never romantically involved,” she told the New York Times, noting how there’s a reason she has stayed quiet. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

All in all, it looks like they both enjoyed their holidays — especially Xmas!