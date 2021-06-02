She’s not mincing words. Sophia Hutchins let the world know she’s tired of hearing about the rumors that she’s romantically involved with Caitlyn Jenner.

“Fake news!” the Lumasol founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories while responding to a tweet claiming she and Caitlyn, 71, have been together for four years now. “Not a lesbian! F–k off,” Sophia boldly added.

Courtesy Sophia Hutchins/Instagram

The model later shared another message to clarify her stance on sexuality and to further explain why she feels the speculation has gone on for far too long. “Love the whole LGBT community,” Sophia noted, before setting the record straight about her relationship status with the I Am Cait alum, writing, “I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It’s been years.”

Caitlyn previously avoided discussing the topic when chatting with Variety for their Trans Hollywood issue in August 2018, although she did indicate they had a strong platonic bond. “We are not going to get into that,” the former Olympian told the outlet about the connection they shared. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

The duo often collaborates on business projects, and they currently reside in Malibu, California, together. “It was never romantic. It was never sexual,” Sophia doubled down in a May 2020 interview for Juicy Scoop. “It was very much friends.”

“It’s very parental, very protective,” Sophia added. “But, at the same time, it’s also businessy. Like, what I say is it’s like we’re family.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophia and Caitlyn, who is now running for the Governor of California, first met through a makeup artist they both worked with while Sophia was attending Pepperdine University. Sophia soon took on a job as Caitlyn’s manager and moved into her home in 2017, leading to their red carpet appearances, family outings, vacations and social media posts together.

Last year, Sophia dished about her low-key birthday celebrations with the E! personality to In Touch exclusively amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had this huge party planned and that’s not happening. So, we’re taking social distancing really seriously, obviously, to stop the spread of this thing,” she shared at the time, revealing they were opting to have a couple of friends over their house instead.

The business owner gave Caitlyn credit for handling the big changes with stride, telling In Touch, “I think she is dealing with this a lot better than I am, but I am really busy working.”