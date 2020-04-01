Time to improvise. Sophia Hutchins is officially turning 24 on Wednesday, April 1, but she and Caitlyn Jenner will be celebrating her birthday “a little different” this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the model tells In Touch exclusively.

“Last year I had a party with like 200 people at my house and it was so much fun,” she reveals. “This year, I had this huge party planned and that’s not happening. So we’re taking social distancing really seriously, obviously, to stop the spread of this thing. So I don’t really have any major plans for the party, and for my birthday it’ll be really low-key.”

The Pepperdine University graduate admits she’s “so over” video chat, and has decided on having just a “couple of really close friends” over to ring in the special occasion. “I am isolated in Malibu,” she exclusively tells In Touch.

So, how is Caitlyn, 70, coping with the lockdown? “I think she is dealing with this a lot better than I am, but I am really busy working,” the blonde beauty says, noting her own sunscreen brand, LumaSol, will be launching soon. People can stay informed by signing up for the newsletter.

As far as the E! alum’s schedule goes, Sophia says “public speaking opportunities are not booking right now, so [her] workload for [Caitlyn] as a manager is non-existent at this point. I’m just making sure to get outside and enjoy the sun.”

The star says she is trying to stay balanced during these uncertain times by exercising and eating right. “We have 12 acres here so that’s really a blessing because I can go out on the property and walk with the dog, and that’s been nice,” she tells In Touch.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Sophia says her friends and loved ones really made her feel special on her B-day. “I got some really nice cards from a couple of people,” she shares. “Some really nice notes that made me want to cry. It’s hard to even get people flowers now like flower shops aren’t even delivering. So it’s not normal in any way, but one of my friends had donuts sent over here this morning and that was a nice way to wake up.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

