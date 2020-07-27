One impressive mama! Cher Hubsher’s mom, Dawn Hubsher, has a pretty impressive family. The sMothered star keeps busy by watching over her kids, husband and family business.

Scroll below to learn more details about the TLC star.

What Does Dawn From sMothered Do for a Living?

The proud mother works as the office manager at her family’s healthcare business, Hubsher Health Care. Although she doesn’t talk much about her husband, Dr. Mason Hubsher, the pair work together at his internal medicine practice in Port Richey, Florida.

Furthermore, Dawn became a published author following the release of her book A Bond That Lasts Forever, cowritten with Cher, of course.

What is Her Net Worth?

Dawn has an estimated net worth of around $100,000 to $249,999 according to MyLife.com. Her annual salary from working at her family’s business is reportedly $100,000 to $150,000 a year. With the addition of her properties, her net worth could be nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Courtesy of Dawn Hubsher/Instagram

She Has a Beautiful Home in Palm Harbor, Florida

Dawn’s Palm Harbor home has a property value of $1,720,863, according to FloridaParcels.com. The single-family home sits on just over two acres of land and the property value alone is $232,676. While there aren’t any pictures of their lavish home, from an aerial view, you can see they have a grand circular driveway with a huge pool and some sort of athletic court in the backyard. According to Redfin.com, the home has seven bathrooms and two fireplaces — a rarity in Florida real estate. Additionally, the home boasts 22 total rooms and has central air conditioning.

She Is Also a Mom to Two Sons

Although Dawn may smother Cher, she ‘s also a mother to her two sons, Chad and Grant Hubsher. Like his sister, Grant is no stranger to reality TV. He was on season 13 of the Bachelorette, but was sadly sent home during the first week. Today, he is a practicing doctor specializing in emergency medicine.

While Grant may not have found love yet, brother Chad recently welcomed a child with his wife, Erin.

As for Cher, she is married to Dr. Jared Gopman and the two share a young daughter, Belle.

Clearly, Dawn raised her kids right!