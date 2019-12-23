She won’t be home for Christmas. Meri Brown‘s daughter, Mariah Brown, revealed on Instagram that she isn’t making the trek to Flagstaff, Arizona, to be with her large family this holiday season.

Mariah, 24, shared a sweet photo of herself with her fiancée, Audrey Kriss, on December 23 and wrote, “Feeling extra grateful for this one today. For taking care of me when I’m sick and loving me when I’m a towel and always having the biggest smile on your face.” So sweet.

But then the Sister Wives star added, “I’ve been struggling a little bit with spending another Christmas away from my given family, but I’m so grateful that Audrey has given me another amazing family that I am so lucky and excited to spend quality time with. Grateful I got a great partner with great parents/family✨✨.” So no worries! She won’t be alone — in fact, it sounds like Mariah will still be surrounded by people who love her.

Courtesy of Mariah Brown/Instagram

Fans in the comments definitely felt for the reality star and college student for missing her family over the holidays. “Feel better and Merry Christmas to you both,” one person wrote. “Extended family is worth its weight in gold 💜.” Another person commented, “I can relate. I’m with my bonus family for the holidays and I definitely still miss my original group. But I think you can be joyful and sorrowful at the same time.”

If Mariah can’t make the journey south to see her mom, her dad Kody, and her “other moms” Janelle, Christine and Robyn, we’re glad she has Audrey and her family to lean on. Some fans were concerned back in November that the couple wasn’t together anymore, but that doesn’t seem to be the case!

The graduate student shared a photo of the two of them to her Instagram Story on November 17 to address the lingering rumors that they had broken up. “*Posts a picture so people know you are still together,*” Mariah captioned the cute snapshot, including a winking emoji to show she saw the humor in the whole situation.

Here’s to Mariah and Audrey spending lots more holiday seasons together in the future!