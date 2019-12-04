The hardest goodbye. Sister Wives star Maddie Brown took to Instagram to share that her beloved dog Nova passed away. The 24-year-old paid tribute to her pooch in a touching post on Wednesday, December 4.

“It’s a sad day here at the Brush household. [Last] night we had to say goodbye to Caleb’s brown baby and our very loving family member,” Maddie wrote on a series of photos of the loved pup. “Miss Nova’s presence will be greatly missed. She was one of a kind! 💚”

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Maddie’s mom, Janelle Brown, left a sweet sentiment in the comments, writing, “I’m so sad she will no longer be there, so happy to greet me, when I visit. She really was one of a kind.”

Several of the reality star’s fans chimed in to send their condolences. “So sorry for the loss of your fur baby,” one follower wrote with a crying emoji. Another added, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Losing an animal from your family is so painful and yet many play it down as if it’s not as important. I grieve and pray for you all ❤️.”

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

It seems like Maddie’s 2-year-old son, Axel, had a close bond with Nova, as the toddler can be seen cozying up to the pooch in a photo from Maddie’s memorial. Recently, the reality star got candid about trying to remain calm with a rambunctious toddler. “Some days I stare at him sleeping and promise to be more patient, more understanding, more compassionate [and] more laid back,” Maddie wrote on Instagram back in November. “I promise to not lose my temper as much, to try and understand his point of view. Then he wakes up and my promises do well. They usually last about 2.5 seconds into [him] climbing onto the entertainment center and smacking the TV … but for now, I’ll stare at my sleeping boy and wonder at his curious mind and pray I survive him. 😂💚💚”

While Maddie has a lot on her plate at the moment, we are wishing her the best!