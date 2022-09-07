Working man! Sister Wives star Kody Brown might make money from his starring role on the TLC reality show, though he also has other sources of income. Keep scrolling to find out Kody Brown’s job, how he makes money and more.

What Is Kody Brown’s Job?

When Sister Wives first premiered in 2010, Kody was working as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, In Touch previously confirmed. The company has since closed.

While Kody has not opened up about his current job on the show, his son Paedon Brown revealed via TikTok in March that Kody does work outside of the show. Paedon didn’t share what Kody’s job is, though he did mention that the line of work could be considered controversial.

Following months of speculation about the reality star’s job, one fan spotted Kody working at a booth at a gun show in April 2022. They took to social media to share photos from the event, which showed the father of 18 standing at a table full of guns, ammo and accessories.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

How Else Does Kody Brown Make Money?

The Brown family patriarch also makes money by filming Cameo videos for fans. According to his page, Kody charges $99 for personalized videos and $420 for “company, customers, or employees” videos.

His wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, as well as his ex-wife, Christine Brown, also make videos for the website.

Another source of income for Kody comes from his appearances on the reality show. It is not clear how much money the Brown family takes home from appearing on the show, though reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget.

The network is said to spend anywhere between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows, meaning that the Browns take in between $25,000 to $40,000. The show has aired 16 seasons as of September 2022, which means that Kody and his wives have earned, at minimum, over $4 million from the show.

Season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

What Is Kody Brown’s Net Worth?

Kody has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, has an estimated net worth of $600,000. Meri, Janelle and Christine all have approximate net worths of $400,000 each.