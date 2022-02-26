Supportive from a distance. Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s son Paedon Brown thinks it’s “good” that his dad “found the woman he loves” in fourth wife Robyn Brown amid his split from Paedon’s mom, third wife Christine Brown.

“Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children,” the TLC star, 23, told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “Yeah, I mean, I’m not super stoked about everything because you can’t be stoked about everything with everyone, but no, I don’t hold grudges against them for them finding love. And for [her kids] finding an amazing dad.”

Paedon’s mom, Christine, 49, announced in November 2021 that she and Kody, 53, had split after more than 20 years together. Despite the drama their separation caused in the plural family, Paedon added that he was “supportive of their decision.”

“It wasn’t [my] mom telling me for years, ‘I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him,’ and then eventually she did,” the construction worker explained. “And it wasn’t him saying, ‘I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her,’ for years. It was [just that] they made the decision [and] they made it happen. They worked it out, then they told other people and I was very happy that that’s how it worked.”

Courtesy Paedon Brown/Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paedon briefly touched on how he’s more distant from his polygamous family, as he doesn’t live near Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody, estranged first wife Meri Brown, second wife Janelle Brown and Robyn, 43, are based. Meanwhile, Paedon lives in St. George, Utah. He then revealed that he only sees his mom “once a month,” as she moved from Flagstaff to Murray, Utah, in October 2021, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“It’s what it is,” he said, before adding that he’s also “not really” jealous of the stronger relationship between his dad and his 17 siblings. “I don’t live there. … So, of course, I’m not nearly as close with him as they are.”

However, Paedon also opened up about his and the family patriarch’s complicated father-son bond.

“Dad’s relationship has always [had] ups and downs with all of us,” Paedon said. “There are times when he’s the absolute best [and] there are times when he’s the absolute worst. … He’s always fluctuated, and people’s opinions of him have fluctuated.”

In addition to Paedon, Christine and Kody also share five daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. The Wyoming native also shares one daughter, Mariah, with Meri, 51, and six kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with Janelle, 52. He is a stepfather to Robyn’s three kids from a previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, and he and Robyn also share two biological children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

After spiritually and legally marrying Meri in 1990, Kody added Janelle to the family during a spiritual wedding ceremony in 1993, followed by Christine, whom he wed spiritually in 1994. In May 2010, he and Robyn spiritually married. The businessman then legally divorced Meri in 2014 so that he could legally tie the knot with Robyn to adopt her children. Kody and Robyn legally wed in December 2014, as he remained spiritually married to Meri.

Paedon later opened up about his and his siblings’ views on polygamy in an interview on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Friday, November 25. He claimed that “none” of them want a plural family in their futures.

“I’m so grateful for polygamy, but it’s not the life I want,” he admitted. “I honestly don’t believe in it.”