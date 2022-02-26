Hanging up his big brother badge? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed his thoughts on if his dad, Kody Brown, were to have more children amid his divorce from third wife Christine Brown.

“Dear God, I have enough siblings,” the reality star, 23, told Us Weekly in a story published on Saturday, February 26. “Please, no! I want to make this clear. I don’t want more kids in the family. Nieces and nephews are fine. No more kids with any wives, please!”

Kody, 53, is a dad of 18. Along with Paedon, the polygamous family’s patriarch also shares daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely with Christine, 49. Kody shares daughter Mariah with estranged first wife Meri Brown. With third wife Janelle Brown, Kody shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and daughters Madison and Savanah. He shares son Solomon and daughter Ariella with fourth wife Robyn Brown, and is also a stepfather to her three children from a previous marriage: son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna.

The Wyoming native spiritually and legally wed Meri, 51, in 1990. He spiritually married Janelle, 52, in 1993, followed by Christine in 1994. He wed Robyn in a spiritual ceremony in 2010. In 2014, the family’s dynamic was rearranged when he legally wed but remained spiritually married to Meri so that he could legally wed Robyn to be able to adopt her kids.

However, the family’s dynamic was rocked again in November 2021, when Christine and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage. She reflected on the decision to leave Kody during part 3 of the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all.

“It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving, it’s a whole family and it’s sister wives. What does that do to us? I don’t know,” Christine said about her thought process during the February 20 episode. “But then you just have to make a decision for yourself anyway. Because I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish? Is this a selfish decision? I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people. Is it just selfish, is that what this is?’ And I just decided, ‘You know what, I’ve gotta still live my life for me, too.’ And I just wasn’t present, I wasn’t happy and it just wasn’t working anymore.”

While the Brown family raised their children in a polygamous dynamic, it doesn’t seem any of their shared kids are planning to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

“I’ve known it since I was, like, 7. I’ve known it for most of my life,” he told the outlet about his choice not to live a plural lifestyle. “That is not the life I want to live. … If you think it’s right for you, go for it.”