Baby fever? Kody Brown is already a father of 18, but that doesn’t mean he’s opposed to having more kids in the future. The Sister Wives star shared his thoughts on welcoming another child with Robyn amid drama with his family in season 15.

“That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to,'” the TLC personality, who shares Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5, with Robyn, tells Us Weekly in a new interview published on Monday, March 1.

“I do that to my adult children sometimes. It’s not cool to Robyn. She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that,” Kody continues. “It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them.”

In addition to their two biological children, Robyn, 42, is a mom to three children from a past marriage, Dayton, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16. The polygamous family’s patriarch legally divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2014 in order to legally adopt Robyn’s kids.

“Personally, I think it’s up to Robyn [about having more kids], but whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together,'” he further explains.

Kody, 52, tied the knot with Meri, 50, in April 1990. By 1993, Janelle Brown joined into their plural marriage and Christine Brown followed suit shortly after, becoming his third spouse in 1994. Robyn was the last to join the brood in 2010.

Although he and Meri legally divorced, they are still in a spiritual union today. However, their relationship has been strained with several ongoing issues.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” Kody previously told the outlet on February 26, noting he still didn’t want to break up with her. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into,” the Arizona resident added.

Kody said that while it has been strenuous to overcome their struggles, he’s not going to give up without a fight. “I hope that some communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult,” the TV personality shared. “I feel like they need to understand that — that they can leave. If it’s not working for them, they can leave. Nobody’s going to be a prisoner here.”