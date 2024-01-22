Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s boyfriend Amos Andrews made a dig at Kody Brown while sharing his thoughts on Top Ramen.

Amos, 55, was asked to reveal his “favorite snack food” while participating in Meri’s “Fridays With Friends” Instagram Live series with her friend Jenn Sullivan on January 19.

“That’s a good question,” he said as he took a moment to think. After he stated that he enjoys cashews, Jenn asked if Top Ramen was also included on his list of top snack foods. Amos, Meri, 53, and Jenn then all burst into laughter before he stated, “No, not Top Ramen.”

The comment was a dig at Kody, 55, whose hair is regularly compared to the food.

Back in August 2023, Meri laughed at a similar joke when a fan referred to Kody’s mane as “top ramen hair” during another Instagram Live video.

Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990. They legally divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn Brown and adopt her kids from a previous relationship. However, he and Meri remained in a spiritual marriage until they confirmed their split in January 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Just one year after they announced the end of their spiritual marriage, Meri revealed that she found love with Amos. “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram on January 16. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

She explained that she had been keeping their romance private so that they could get to know each other. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself), I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!” Meri added. “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward.”

Fans have since gotten to know Amos after she hard launched their romance. Not only did he reveal his favorite snack during the Instagram Live video, but Amos also admitted that Meri being an “ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show” raised a red flag for him.

After he admitted he had concerns about Meri’s public persona, they clarified that he was more worried about her being a public figure than her past as a polygamist. “I think it was the second time we talked [that I told him],” Meri said, referring to her reality TV career. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a really private person.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. I’m not on social media. I’m a really private person. I don’t let a lot of people into my life.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, so how private are you really?’”