On her healing journey. Sister Wives star Meri Brown is seemingly now seeking help in the form of a ‘Narcissistic Abuse Coach’ on TikTok following her split from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown.

According to the TLC personality’s following list on her TikTok account, Meri, 52, follows, Alex Scot, a narcissistic trauma and healing coach who advertises herself as someone who helps her followers leave their “toxic relationships” and “attract healthy partners and relationships.”

“Staying in your current relationship is only doing you more harm than good,” her official website explained. “And ultimately leads to you choosing the same type of partner all over again.

While Meri has yet to repost the creator’s helpful videos on the platform, the mom of one shares her own comeback tips via her own TikTok account — her most recent being last month.

“Something I’m still learning, and that is to trust myself. So often I can rationalize or justify ‘reality’ even though my gut says something else,” she said in a video clip posted on June 29. “So often I can let other people’s opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else.”

Calling herself her “best judge,” she added, “Because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process!”

Apart from her numerous posts, urging her followers to “worthy up,” Meri continued her healing journey after recently debuting a new edgy hairstyle via Instagram.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Feisty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri wrote alongside a selfie that showed off her hair with new red streaks on July 26. “Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don’t hate it.” She added that the hairstyle will “go along with new life.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Only seven months prior, viewers first watched as Kody, 54, told host Sukanya Krishnan that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri during the Sister Wives: One on One special. The exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation and confirmed the split in a joint Instagram post a month later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

The pair tied the knot legally in 1990, though they divorced in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in order to adopt her kids from a previous relationship. Despite their legal separation, Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual marriage leading up to their split.

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also separated from the former businessman, leaving Robyn as the last remaining spouse in Kody’s life.