Sister Wives star Meri Brown proved she’s embracing change by debuting a new edgy hairstyle eight months after announcing her split from Kody Brown.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Feisty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri, 52, wrote alongside a selfie shared via Instagram, which showed her hair with new red streaks. “Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don’t hate it.”

The TLC personality added that the hairstyle will “go along with new life.” She concluded the caption by asking her fans, “What do you think, should I keep it?”

Several of her social media followers took to the comments section to praise the hairstyle, with one fan saying she looks “amazing” and another writing that the new look is “pretty.”

Meri made the change after revealing that she and Kody, 54, called off their marriage during the December 18, 2022, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One. She seemingly confirmed they split while discussing Kody’s breakup from Christine Brown, which was announced in November 2021.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” the mother of one said at the time. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

The former couple later confirmed the split by issuing a joint statement on January 10.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement shared via Instagram began. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Meri and Kody stated that they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.” They concluded, “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The pair tied the knot legally in 1990, though they divorced in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in order to adopt her kids from a previous relationship. Despite their legal separation, Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual marriage leading up to their split.

Meri revealed that they called it quits just one week after In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown ended her marriage to Kody in December 2022.