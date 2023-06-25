Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed if she’s dating again after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“I’m not married,” Meri, 52, said during an Instagram Live on Friday, June 23. “I am not dating anyone.”

While the TLC personality currently isn’t romantically entangled, she went on to admit that she would “like to date.”

Her message comes more than six months after announcing her split from the polygamous patriarch, 54.

In December 2022, viewers first watched as the Wyoming native told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri. The exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post a month later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While the father of 18 left his message without a caption, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and she “wasn’t holding any grudges.”

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, leaving Robyn Brown as the only spouse in Kody’s life.

Since the split, Meri has reflected back on her divorce and called its timing “perfect.”

“I have plenty of questions on my own surrounding the whole topic about when and how and why,” she told her followers on June 13. However, Meri detailed a recent epiphany about her previous relationship.

“Right now, I am my very best self and I know that my timing was perfect,” the mom of one continued. “That’s all that matters. So what I’m saying is, if you’re kind of stuck right now and you’re trying to figure out why things are happening, the way that they are happening — just hold on because even if you can’t see it right now, when you look back on it, it’s all gonna make sense.”