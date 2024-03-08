Sister Wives star Janelle Brown looked back on her last family gathering before her son Robert Garrison Brown’s death.

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” Janelle, 54, wrote alongside a family photo with all six of her kids, their spouses and her grandchildren via Instagram on Friday, March 8. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

In addition to Garrison, the TLC personality shares kids Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex-husband Kody Brown.

Janelle and Kody, 55, confirmed Garrison’s death just hours after TMZ broke the news of his passing on Tuesday, March 5. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the mother of six wrote in a statement via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 25, police confirmed to In Touch. His body was found by his brother Gabriel Brown, who went to visit Garrison’s home at the request of Janelle. The matriarch grew concerned after Garrison sent ominous texts on the evening of Monday, March 4. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” he wrote to people who work for the family, according to the police.

While Janelle was seemingly not part of the group chat, she was told about the messages and reached out to Garrison to check in on him. The pair then had a “brief conversation” via text, though Garrison eventually stopped responding to his mother.

Fans watched Garrison grow up on the family’s reality show, while his estrangement with Kody was a hot topic in recent seasons. Unfortunately, the father-son duo weren’t able to work through their issues before Garrison’s death and Janelle told police they weren’t on speaking terms.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Their feud began during season 18 when Garrison and Gabe, 22, disagreed with Kody’s strict rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while,” Kody told the cameras in November 2023. “I’m pretty sad that I’m not close anymore.”

“There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences,” the Brown patriarch continued, adding that he expected Garrison and Gabe to apologize before they reconciled. “Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re not willing to engage [with] me.”

While Janelle was aware of the tensions between her sons and Kody, she previously said she was hopeful they could get back on good terms. “I do hope that eventually time heals,” the TV personality told E! News in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”