Sister Wives star Meri Brown claimed that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, did not respect her during their marriage.

“Looking back on it, he let go of me a long time ago emotionally,” Meri, 52, said about Kody, 54, in a teaser clip of the Sunday, December 10, episode of Sister Wives: One on One shared by E! News.

“He’s sitting here telling Robyn, ‘That’s the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn’t hold you in this place.’ You know, like their agreement of their sacred covenant,” the TLC personality said about his relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. “And I’m like, ‘Why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'”

Meri added that she understood Kody didn’t “feel like that [she’s] your wife anymore,” though claimed he treated her unfairly since neither of them ever did anything to break their vows as spouses.

“I understand that’s how you feel about me, but have the respect for me as a human being to tell me to my face,” she continued. “And he didn’t.”

Meri and Kody legally married in 1990. The pair later got a divorce in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry Robyn, 45, and adopt her kids from a previous relationship. Despite legally ending their marriage, the former couple remained in a spiritual marriage for years.

The mother of one – who shares child Leon with Kody – implied that they split during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. However, she and Kody didn’t confirm their separation until they issued a joint statement in January.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the pair wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

After stating they were “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family,” Kody and Meri vowed to remain “committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While it’s been nearly a year since they confirmed their split, fans recently watched their spiritual marriage end during season 18 of the reality show.

TLC

During the Sister Wives: One on One episode on December 1, Meri explained that she felt Kody never appreciated her “loyalty” to him. She also claimed she made several attempts to fulfill his requests and ensure he was happy in their relationship.

“He would ask me to do things and asked me to be a certain way or asked me to fix the situation or ask me to share some information with him,” the reality star explained. “All these things to be able to fix a relationship and I did every one of the things that he asked me to.”

However, Meri said her efforts were never “good enough” for the father of 18.