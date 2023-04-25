Businesswoman! Sister Wives star Meri Brown isn’t just a reality star ​– she also owns two successful businesses. Keep scrolling to learn about her bed-and-breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her LuLaRoe business and more.

What Businesses Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Own?

Meri is the owner of the bed-and-breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, which is located in Parowan, Utah.

She also makes money as a trainer at the fashion company LuLaRoe.

How Long Has ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Owned Lizzie’s Heritage Inn?

Meri’s plan to purchase Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was a major storyline during season 12 of the TLC show.

At the time, the mother of one sat down with her then-husband, Kody Brown, and his other wives — Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — to discuss purchasing the property that once belonged to her family. Kody was initially reluctant and argued that it didn’t seem like a lucrative opportunity. However, Christine was supportive despite her strained relationship with Meri in the past.

While Kody expressed his concerns, Meri made it clear that she wouldn’t let her family’s opinions stop her from the business venture. “This is my baby,” she said in a confessional. “They don’t care about the house or the bed-and-breakfast business. Once I get this house done, I don’t want to have any more business meetings about my house. I want to run my business my way.”

Meri ultimately bought the inn and has turned it into a successful business. The bed-and-breakfast has won several awards since the TV personality ​bought the house and turned it into a bed-and-breakfast, including “Best Country Inn” in Utah as part of Official Best of America in both 2018 and 2019.

In addition to welcoming guests at the bed-and-breakfast, Meri also periodically offers exclusive retreats. The first retreat was held in October 2022, while she decided to host a love-themed event in February 2023.

What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Do for LuLaRoe?

Another one of Meri’s professional passions comes from her work as a trainer for LuLaRoe, which she began doing in 2016.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I’m so happy to offer this platform for your shopping convenience,” Meri wrote in her bio section on the website. “Also join my Facebook group and come make friends and check out my ever-changing collection of fabulous LuLaRoe styles, prints and patterns.”

On her LuLaRoe Facebook page, Meri interacts with customers to give fashion advice and holds live sale events for members of the group.