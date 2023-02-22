No bad blood. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown explained ​why sibling Leon Brown is keeping their space from the rest of the Brown family amid their transition.

In a recap video from season 17 the TLC reality show shared via her YouTube channel on Sunday, February 19, Gwendlyn, 21, watched as her father, Kody Brown, said that not all of his children are “cohesive” with the rest of the family.

“Leon, Paedon, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don’t fit in well with the rest of the family,” Kody, 54, said in a voiceover.

Gwendlyn said that the Brown patriarch was “beyond wrong” and explained that Leon, 27, is intentionally distant from the family. “Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health,” she said.

Leon – who came out as transgender and revealed their pronouns are they/them in June 2022 – is the only child that Kody shares with his first wife, Meri Brown.

Later in the video, Gwendlyn responded to a fan who asked her to further explain what Kody meant by his comment about Leon.

“Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with,” the YouTuber said. “They just probably felt like the odd one out.”

She went on to note that the Brown family “predominantly” practices the Mormon faith, which “hasn’t really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.”

Gwendlyn added that her older sibling has “just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them.”

“It’s not that they’re not fitting in,” the TV personality continued. “It’s that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it’s just they found a safer community for themselves.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Leon came out via a personal Instagram post on June 28. “Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans,” they wrote at the time. “My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

After sharing they realized they weren’t a girl when they were “pretty young,” Leon said they were “finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process,” Kody’s eldest child continued. “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”