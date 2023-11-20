Sister Wives stars Kody Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown may be the three remaining members of the polygamous brood standing during season 18, however, they are on different pages when it comes to the future of the family’s Coyote Pass land.

During the Sunday, November 19 episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 54, Meri, 52, and Robyn, 45, met at Coyote Pass to discuss the “division of property” now that the family finally had plans to pay it off.

Meri felt Kody “already made the decision” when it came to the property division as the proposed agreement detailed that Kody got 4 acres, Robyn got 4 acres, Janelle Brown got 4 acres and Meri got 2 acres. The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained that after Christine Brown’s departure from the family in November 2021, her property was signed over to Kody and Robyn.

“You never know if Kody and I will stay together,” Robyn shot back in a joke that didn’t land, adding that she was tired of “always being counted with Kody.”

The Browns purchased Coyote Pass in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property into five parcels for Kody, his four wives and their children. The father of 18 originally envisioned building one large house for the family; however, wives Janelle, 54, Christine, 51, Meri and Robyn quickly shut down the idea.

Building had been delayed over the years as the family couldn’t initially start until it was fully paid off. They faced other delays revolving around their struggle to sell their previous Las Vegas homes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Touch later confirmed in June 2023 that Kody and Janelle paid off $340,000 of the property in June, according to the Deed of Release and Full Reconveyance. In addition to the plot of land in Kody and Janelle’s names, another plot in Robyn’s name that was purchased for $170,000 had also been paid, according to documents viewed by The U.S. Sun.

While the businessman still owes money on the Flagstaff, Arizona, property, it’s clear the damage had already been done when it came to his relationship with his first wife. In January, Meri and Kody announced their split after 32 years of marriage.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement shared via Instagram began. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Before Kody and Meri called it quits, Christine announced her split from the patriarch in November 2021 and In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle left him in December 2022.