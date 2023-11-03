Sister Wives star Kody Brown defended his wife, Robyn Brown, after a fan accused her of “keeping” her children from her ex-husband, David Jessop.

While appearing on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of the “Mormonism Live” podcast, a fan called in to ask Kody, 54, if he feels that Robyn, ​45, is being hypocritical by “keeping” her kids away from David. She added that the Brown patriarch previously said that wives were “disloyal” if they keep their children from their husbands.

“Robyn never did that,” Kody explained. “He had access to them all the time.”

The fan then cut him off to note that David currently has cancer and asked if their children are aware of his health scare. His cancer battle was revealed in February when his family launched a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

After beginning to explain that Robyn’s kids “have chosen” to not have a relationship with David, Kody changed the subject and refused to answer the question. “This is about somebody else and somebody else’s life,” he said. “I’m not interested in answering that question.”

Before Robyn joined the Brown family in 2014, she married David in June 1999. He filed for divorce in April 2007 divorce and the couple’s legal separation was finalized in 2009, according to divorce documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The pair welcomed children Dayton, 23, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, during their relationship. Following their split, David was ordered to pay the TV personality $159 per month in child support for all three children. David eventually stopped seeing his kids on a regular basis and even contacted Kody to see if he was interested in pursuing a stepparent adoption. The option would have allowed him to stop paying child support, though David dropped his efforts when he learned the agreement would force him to lose his visitation rights.

Kody legally married Robyn in 2014 in order to adopt Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, and David seemingly has no relationship with the children. At the time of the adoption, David had not fulfilled child support payments for 30 months. He later accused Robyn of forcing their children into uncomfortable situations with Kody during a conversation about custody, while he also tried to stop his kids from stating how they actually felt about being adopted.

TLC

In addition to legally sharing Robyn’s three eldest children, she and Kody welcomed their first child together, son Solomon, in 2011, and their daughter Ariella in January 2016.

The mother of five hasn’t shared much information about her marriage to David, though made a rare confession about their relationship during an April 2021 episode of the TLC show.

“I was married before, and in that marriage, there was a lot of fighting and there was a lot of pain,” she explained in a confessional. “I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, ‘If I ever marry again, I’m just going to be more cautious and more careful.’”