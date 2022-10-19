More drama. Sister Wives star Kody Brown said his son Gabe Brown was “gaslighting” him amid their family feud.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kody, 53, and Gabe, 21, bickered as they tried to fix Janelle Brown’s RV.

Tension between the father-son duo escalated when Gabe told Kody that he is the only one who knows how to fix the RV. The Brown patriarch responded, “We have to know how to fix it.”

“Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV,” Kody said during a confessional. “He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven it, he hasn’t leveled it before and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Meanwhile, Gabe shared his thoughts on his strained relationship with Kody in his own confessional. “Me and my dad, we don’t talk as much as we used to,” he explained. “Ever since we, like, talked about COVID and stuff and I voiced how I did not appreciate how he was handling it, tension has been really high.”

“It just seems like he’s tired of putting effort into maintaining something with me,” Gabe continued. “I don’t really understand what I did wrong.”

Kody then explained his thoughts on the matter in a following solo interview. “The whole issue here with me and Gabriel isn’t that Gabriel doesn’t know what’s going on,” he said. “Gabriel knew what the rules were, he was gaslighting me I feel like.”

The episode was filmed as Kody and Gabe’s relationship continues to be strained following their disagreements over COVID protocols.

In a January 2022 episode of the reality show, Gabe insisted that he should be able to see his girlfriend, Peyton, during the pandemic because she was self-isolating. However, Kody admitted that he was uneasy with the idea because he couldn’t be sure Peyton was following COVID-related protocols at the time. Gabe argued, “I can’t take Peyton out of the equation.”

“OK, I understand that, Gabe. I mean, Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend,” the father of 18 responded, which made Gabe upset.

“Why?” Gabe asked. “Why was I made to make that decision?”

“I’m tired of it. It’s literally ruining our family,” he told cameras in a confessional about his father’s COVID restrictions.

Gabe isn’t the only one of Kody and Janelle’s children to express their frustrations with their father’s COVID guidelines.

His older brother Garrison Brown argued with Kody about maintaining his social life during COVID. Garrison, 23, eventually moved out of his family’s property in 2021 and went on to purchase a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom in Arizona.