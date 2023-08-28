Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed one of the reasons that Christine Brown left their family and admitted he may be at fault.

“I made the mistake of not managing my family properly and Christine has left,” Kody, 54, said during the Sunday, August 27, episode.

The Brown patriarch reflected on the end of his marriage to Christine, 51, as he celebrated Thanksgiving with Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Robyn’s five children. Meanwhile, Christine and Janelle Brown chose to celebrate the holiday with their kids separately.

However, Christine insisted that their split was a long time coming and explained she chose not to celebrate with her ex after years of issues. “Our family has been hurting for a long time. We’ve done our best to be as OK as possible. But there’s still hurt feelings from 12 years ago,” she said in a confessional. “It’s at a breaking point. Sorry, it’s just at a breaking point.”

The businessman also took the opportunity to discuss Janelle’s absence from the family gathering.

“Janelle has decided, because we’re not in the greatest place, that she’d rather hang out with Christine,” Kody explained. “We’re not working like a family. We’re not a family. We’re acting like enemies.”

Janelle, 54, shared her side of the decision in a confessional, explaining that the “huge looming problem” surrounding Kody and their six kids – Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah – led her to celebrate the holiday without her husband.

“I basically told the kids what their dad was requiring of them to come to Thanksgiving. I delivered the facts. I delivered what he said,” she said, referencing Kody’s request that Garrison, 25, and Gabe, 21, apologize following their disagreements over his strict COVID-19 guidelines. “He needs to do something here. He’s the head of the family. He wants to be the patriarch. This is part of that role.”

TLC (2)

Despite not celebrating Thanksgiving with all of his wives and children, Kody said he was at “peace” with the group that showed up. “I’m surrounded by people who are not offended by me,” he quipped.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Just over one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle left Kody in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source told In Touch at the time, explaining that Janelle “outgrew” him.

Shortly after it was revealed that Janelle and Kody called it quits, Meri, 52, implied that her marriage to Kody was over after 32 years during the December 2022 Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The pair later confirmed their split in January by issuing a joint statement via their Instagram accounts. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”