Sister Wives star Kody Brown may be on the lookout for new love amid his marital drama with Janelle and Meri Brown.

“He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” an insider told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 23. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives.”

The tension between Kody, 53, and his spouses, Janelle, Meri, Robyn and Christine Brown, has reached an all-time high in recent episodes, which show the months leading up to his and third wife Christine’s split following 27 years of marriage.

Janelle, 52, questioned her own future with Kody and if she was still content with the polygamous lifestyle on the January 16 airing. The same insider told Us Weekly that Janelle “meant it” when she said it would be “easy to walk away,” and because of that perspective, Kody is apparently reconsidering his love life too.

“He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her,” claimed the insider.

During a confessional, Janelle revealed she had to sit down and really think about what brought her happiness at this point in her life.

“My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” Janelle, the mother of six of Kody’s 18 kids, explained. “It was a wonderful way to raise children. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty ​strained, and you know it’d be really easy, it’s easy to walk away.”

Janelle noted that she hadn’t made any permanent decision yet. Nonetheless, she was mulling over the idea of moving on from her longtime partner.

As for Meri, she previously shut down speculation that she and Kody were headed for a split before the season 16 premiere, telling fans she was “committed” to her family in December 2020 and wouldn’t be giving up on her marriage.

In recent episodes, Meri, 51, discussed her strained bond with Kody and how they were “just friends” because they no longer had a romantic relationship.

“There are days when I get very, very discouraged,” she told cameras. “Then, there are days that I have so much hope.”

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not going to get better,” Meri added. “I’m not going anywhere, y’all. You’re stuck with me. Whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.