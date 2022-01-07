Together at last. Sister Wives star Meri Brown fought back tears while reuniting with Robyn Brown’s kids after spending time apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emotional teaser clip shared by TLC on Friday, January 7, the Lizzie‘s Heritage Inn owner, 50, documented the moments before her arrival at Robyn‘s abode.

“I’m going to see the kiddos. I’m so excited,” Meri said before knocking on their front door.

“So, we’ve been very, very careful through this whole pandemic,” Robyn, 43, explained afterward in a solo confessional, revealing it’s been especially difficult for the children to be away from their loved ones for extended periods of time. “We’re very affectionate and it’s a really big deal being able to hug and touch someone else. It’s been hard for them, but they’ve had a good attitude,” she added.

Inside of the home were Robyn’s three kids from a past relationship whom Kody, 52, adopted: Breanna, Aurora and Dayton, as well as the couple’s two biological children: Solomon and Ariella.

“Can I touch her?” Solomon asked his mom, before jumping up and down in joy when Robyn said she was alright with it. “Hi Meri!” he yelled as the rest of the kids ran to the front door to greet Kody’s first wife.

“I’m just glad that this is finally happening,” Meri told producers after the heartwarming moment they shared. “It’s just been a really, really long time and it’s just not normal and natural for family to be separated like this and I’ve missed hugs from these kids, and I’ve missed hanging out with them.”

After seeing the sneak peek clip, fans have been just as touched by the bond shared between Meri and the Brown family kids.

TLC (2)

“And this is why Meri doesn’t want to leave,” one social media user sounded off in the comments. “Here is the reason she continues to stay despite her and Kody’s non-relationship,” another agreed.

Meri shared on the December 15 episode that she and Kody decided to just be “friends” at this point in their spiritual union, however, she previously squashed split rumors back in December 2020.

“Here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed,” the mom of one, who shares daughter Mariah with Kody, told fans in a message shared on Instagram. “I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.