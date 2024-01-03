After tensions with their sons led to Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s December 2022 split, the mom of six revealed that one of their sons has “somewhat” of a relationship with Kody today.

Janelle, 54, explained there has been communication between Kody, 54, and Garrison Brown since their falling out over the patriarch’s strict COVID-19 protocols. However, there was “no reconciliation, really,” Janelle said during part 2 of the Sister Wives: Look Back special, which aired on TLC on Sunday, January 2.

The Plexus Ambassador wanted Kody to talk out his issues with Garrison, 22, and Gabriel Brown, but added, “That conversation still hasn’t happened.”

Apart from Garrison and Gabriel, 25, the former couple — who spiritually wed in 1993 — share Savanah, Maddie, Hunter and Logan.

Kody has had a strained relationship with Gabe and Garrison over the last several years, initially becoming estranged following the COVID-19 pandemic after disagreeing about what health guidelines needed to be followed within the large family. Their rift worsened when Kody demanded that his sons apologize if they wanted a relationship with him, with tensions ultimately leading to Kody and Janelle’s December 2022 split.

“I do hope that eventually time heals,” Janelle told E! News of her ex post split in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

Three out of four of Kody’s marriages ended within 14 months. Christine Brown, whom Kody wed in 1994, was the first to leave the polygamous brood in November 2021 and cited his apparent favoring of fourth wife Robyn Brown as one of her reasons for ending the union.

One month after Kody and Janelle’s split, Meri Brown — Kody’s first wife, whom he wed in 1990 — announced the end of her relationship with the businessman in January 2023 via a joint post on Instagram. Kody remains married to Robyn, 45, his only legal wife, whom he wed in 2014.

The patriarch would later admit that Robyn was the only wife he actually fell in love with and instead chose to be in “covenants of love” with Meri, 52, Janelle and Christine, 51.

“This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” Kody explained during part one of the Sister Wives One on One special, which aired on November 26. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”