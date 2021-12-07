Sister Wives star Janelle Brown remembered her late mother, Sheryl Brown, on the first anniversary of her death, which also marks daughter Savanah’s 17th birthday.

“December 7,” Janelle, 52, began her profound caption via Instagram, describing it as a “mixed emotions day” alongside beaming photos of Sheryl and Savanah.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“So happy to celebrate Savanah’s 17th birthday and bittersweet to remember my mom on this day. It was her birthday also!” the mom of six, who also shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and daughter Maddie with husband Kody Brown, mentioned in her post.

“Today also marks the one-year anniversary of [Sheryl’s] death,” Janelle continued, revealing they have a special memento from her that is near and dear to their hearts.

“Savanah has a watch of my mom’s and she proudly wore it today,” the TLC star gushed. “I recognized it immediately this morning and felt mom close by.”

Sister Wives fans have been able to see Savanah growing into the young lady she is today after the family’s debut on the network in 2010.

Janelle and Kody’s youngest child recently got driving lessons from her mom, attended her homecoming dance and spent a night under the stars in Flagstaff, Arizona, with her dad, 52, over the summer.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram (2)

Coincidentally, Janelle’s mom, Sheryl, was last married to Kody’s father, William Winn Brown. They met later in life and were together until he died in 2013 at the age of 78. Sheryl passed away in December 2020.

“Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family. My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult. But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting,” Janelle shared in a 2013 episode of their show.

For Mother’s Day 2021, Janelle shared a sweet message in honor of Sheryl while also showing appreciation to the other incredible moms in her life, including Kody’s other spouses, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and now-ex Christine Brown.

“To my mom, I miss you every day but especially days like today when I once again realize I can never just call you again,” Janelle wrote, also noting Sheryl’s pup, Jack, is doing great. “Thank you for raising me to be fiercely independent.”