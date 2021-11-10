Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed playing fifth wheel to her kids on their double date without husband Kody Brown amid her move off Coyote Pass.

“Dinner with Gabe, Garrison and their ‘plus ones,'” the reality star mom, 52, captioned an Instagram photo showing them out grabbing a bite to eat together on Tuesday, November 9.

Kody, 52, and former wife Christine Brown’s son Paedon even left a sweet comment amid his parents’ split after 27 years of spiritual marriage, writing, “Ooooo. So jealous. I’d love to be there with all of you.”

Janelle, who has been spiritually married to Kody since 1993, liked the comment and replied, “That would have been amazing!!!”

Fans were questioning where the father of 18 was during the double date, with a few pointing out that there was “no sign of Kody” in her photo. “My first thought as well,” added another. “Where is Janelle’s plus one?”

Despite the distance between the kids and Christine’s split from Kody, it appears Janelle and Christine’s children are still quite close these days.

In August, Janelle’s daughter Maddie revealed that Christine’s daughter Ysabel moved from Arizona into her home in North Carolina to go to a nearby college. “So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel, 18, gushed while sharing the news on Instagram at the time.

More recently, Janelle ventured away from the family’s Coyote Pass land in Fort Valley, Arizona, revealing she was returning to Flagstaff for the next few months.

“So long trailer!” she captioned a photo of her RV on November 7. “Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter. We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year, I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved, loved, loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

The Season 16 premiere of Sister Wives is less than two weeks away and fans are eager to tune in after Christine, 49, announced her split from Kody in a statement on November 2, leaving many curious about his status with other wives, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine shared about what led to her choice to part ways from her longtime partner after In Touch confirmed her move to Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody shared in his own Instagram post on that same day. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”