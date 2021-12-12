Sister Wives stars Janelle and Meri Brown held a rather tense discussion about building on the family’s Coyote Pass land in a new episode of the TLC show.



“I have heard you say, quite often about the pond, and not wanting anybody to buy it,” Meri, 50, said in a teaser of an upcoming episode shared by the network on Sunday, December 12. “And I’ve also heard you talk about the house in Lehi, and so, it makes me feel like there’s still … something.”

“Well, I think I know what you’re referencing,” Janelle, 52, said. “And I really did have a concern about anybody, especially you, but anybody building by the pond because, you know, if I want to be out there at 5 a.m., I don’t want anybody to be like, ‘You can’t be out there at 5 p.m.’”

While Janelle tried to lighten the conversation a little with a polite attitude, she then went straight to the point.



“So, I had some real concerns,” Janelle added. “And then for a while, you were talking about being by the pond and possibly having a deck, which would be awesome. But I worry [because] then in Lehi, you didn’t want people walking through … so [Christine Brown] and I couldn’t walk through your house to get to each other’s houses.”

TLC

Janelle also mentioned how others in the home in Lehi “always sort of took” Meri’s preferences for maintaining her privacy as an “always” situation.

“So, the only way I could get into Christine’s house, inside the house, would be to go through Meri’s upstairs apartment,” Janelle explained. “She didn’t want us to do that, so Christine and I had to go out the back door and in the other back door. We always had to be going outside to each other’s houses.”

Meri then responded how she simply wanted to keep her “personal space” intact, which Janelle then interrupted to say she “always” felt this was a “control thing.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner has been sharing rather cryptic quotes on social media throughout November, before season 16 of the TLC show began airing and during it. “And if I am wrong, educate me. Don’t belittle me,” she posted to Instagram.

Husband Kody Brown spoke out about the brewing drama with Meri at the beginning of the year.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” the father of 18 told Us Weekly in February. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”

The husband of four wives then added he hoped they would be able to mend their issues over time. “I hope that she communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”