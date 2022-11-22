Building tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown argued with her husband, Kody Brown, over not wanting to live in his ex-wife Christine Brown’s house.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 27, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kody, 53, tried to persuade Janelle, 53, to buy the house he previously shared with Christine, 50, before their split.

“I want a house,” Janelle – who had been living in an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property at the time of filming – told Kody. “I’m ready to be settled in my own house.”

Referencing the house they’re preparing to build, Kody responded, “Yeah, but we’re a year from that, even if we start building right away.”

“I can’t afford both house mortgages,” Janelle responded of why she didn’t want to buy Christine’s old home. “I can’t buy this house and in any shape or form, finance another house, even if it’s small. I just can’t.”

While Janelle argued that she can’t afford the house, she also noted that she doesn’t want to live in a home that was previously owned by her former sister wife. “I want to be out on the property,” she explained. “That’s the whole reason I’ve been doing everything I’ve been doing.”

Kody then said that Janelle “lacks creativity” and claimed she created a problem for herself by buying the RV without consulting him first.

“If Janelle wouldn’t have bought the RV, she could have been able to afford the mortgage on Christine’s house,” he said.

The argument escalated as Kody argued she can afford both houses. The mother of six fired back by replying, “I don’t think so.”

The argument comes after the Brown patriarch expressed his frustrations with Janelle amid his split from Christine during the November 20 episode.

While Kody explained that he’s always wanted his four wives to “have close relationships,” he admitted to having a problem with Janelle and Christine’s close bond.

“I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship,” he said, adding that he “feels like [Janelle’s] rejecting that and just choosing to have one with Christine.”

Kody went on to explain how the split directly impacted his other marriages. “I’m in a very vulnerable place and if I cross a line, will she cross another line? And that sort of cynicism comes, I think, from unwinding 20 years in plural marriage and Christine leaving,” he said in a confessional. “I don’t think Janelle or I are being honest or realistic in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”