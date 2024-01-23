Sister Wives star Janelle Brown admitted that she doesn’t view herself as a divorcée following her split from Kody Brown.

“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” Janelle, 54, told People about her relationship with Kody, 55, in an interview published on Tuesday, January 23. “I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people. I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.'”

She added that she tends to tell people that she and her “partner” have “split up” while describing her current relationship status.

“It’s nebulous for me at this point. It depends on who I’m talking to really,” Janelle continued. “I guess I just consider myself single, I don’t consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I’m single.”

Meanwhile, Janelle’s former sister wife Christine Brown told the outlet that she considered herself “straight-up divorced” from Kody before she married David Woolley in October 2023.

“I like things clear-cut. I don’t like gray lines,” Christine, 51, explained about how she views her relationship status. “I can tell you the date I was divorced.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star added that Kody didn’t consider them divorced when she left him in November 2021, noting that he wasn’t happy when she started saying she was “divorced.”

“But if we were in our church, there’s certain rules we’d have to follow and everything like that,” she said about their label. “But we’re not in that church, we haven’t been in that church for years.”

While Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave him, In Touch exclusively confirmed that he and Janelle called it quits just one year later in December 2022. Additionally, Meri Brown followed suit and confirmed her split from the father of 18 in January 2023.

Christine is currently madly in love with David, 60, and Janelle has chosen to stay single, though Meri, 53, revealed she found love with Amos Andrews in January. “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” she shared via Instagram on January 16. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Christine recalled her status as a divorcée three weeks after she shared advice for women looking for love during an exclusive video interview with In Touch. “First of all, work on yourself,” the mother of six said, adding that those looking for romantic partners need to “feel secure with who you are and know exactly what you’re looking for.”

“You need to really figure out what you want in a partner and in a mate,” Christine continued. “You need to spend some time getting to know yourself and really having the universe open up to you. Work on that, I would say, because then the right one will come along when you least expect it and it just clicks when it’s supposed to.”