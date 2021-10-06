Behind the wheel! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown‘s daughter Savanah was photographed cruising around with her mom as part of the 16-year-old’s lessons before acquiring her license.

Sharing a photo of Savanah clutching the steering wheel of her car on Wednesday, October 6, Janelle aptly wrote in the caption, “Driving lessons ;).” Although Savanah wasn’t driving on any highway, she was captured riding around in what appeared to be the Coyote Pass property or somewhere near it.

The sweet snap comes just one day after the mom of six shared a photo of Savanah about to head out to her homecoming dance.

Sharing a photo of her daughter wearing a white dress with a floral print, Janelle, 52, wrote in the caption, “My beautiful Savanah at Homecoming Dance this past weekend,” before adding a heart eye and heart emoji.

Savanah also accessorized her outfit with a black cardigan and a black handbag.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/instagram

Janelle, who shares Savanah with her husband, Kody Brown, has been sharing several photos of her daughter lately, showing how much her child has grown up over the years.

In August 2021, Janelle shared a selfie of the twinning mother-daughter pair, writing in the in the caption, “I’m imagining the SpongeBob voice ‘2 Hours Later’ daughter picked up. Thank goodness Gabe lives in town still and could get her from the school. So all was good.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Since Janelle’s move to Coyote Pass, Savanah paid a visit to her mom’s new RV digs in September along with Christine Brown‘s daughter Truely.

Sharing a photo of Savanah and Truely outside the RV by a campfire, Janelle wrote that they all “had fun roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Quintessential summer fun. It’s been fun to have so much opportunity to cook over the fire this summer.”

In July 2021, Janelle shared a cute photo with Kody, 52, enjoying an outdoor date on their land, captioning the sweet sunset photo, “Our dining ‘al fresco’ last night. Complete with chinese take-out because some days you count the wins where you can.”