Sister Wives star Janelle Brown paid a visit to her beloved grandkids, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), while in North Carolina on a “quick business trip” ahead of part 3 of the season 16 tell-all.

“Flew in Friday and back home tomorrow,” Janelle, 52, shared about her return to Flagstaff, Arizona, after stopping by her daughter Maddie’s house shared with husband Caleb Brush. “But was so blessed to see these two [loves] of my life.”

In the snaps shared by Kody Brown’s third wife, Janelle, her grandchildren, Evie and Axel, were all smiles as the family went out to grab a meal together.

“Oh, my goodness they’ve gotten so big!! Absolutely precious Janelle,” one fan commented. “I can’t believe how big they are already!” added another. “These little blessings are graced with good parents and an amazing grandma!”

Caleb and Maddie’s daughter was born on August 20, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The couple first shared news of Maddie’s pregnancy with baby No. 2 in January 2019, shortly after they teased their plans to move their growing brood from Las Vegas, Nevada, to North Carolina.

By April 2019, they were over the moon to find out they had a baby girl on the way.

“I am surprised, but I had no idea what I thought it would be,” Maddie, 26, shared after their gender reveal. “I went back and forth so much. I am way excited though.”

Caleb, on the flip side, was totally shocked at the news. “I am not sure why, I just had it in my head [that] it would be a boy,” he admitted. “I made the ultrasound tech check 3 times. I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

The proud parents had previously welcomed their son, Axel Brush, on May 20, 2017, which fell on the very due date that doctors gave Maddie.

Sister Wives fans enjoyed getting to see an update from Janelle and her loved ones after she, Kody, 53, and his other spouses, Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown, weren’t on TV this week. Part 3 of the tell-all is set to air one week after Super Bowl Sunday, on February 20, and will finally reveal what came after Kody and Christine’s split.

As for what viewers can expect, TLC shared a description ahead of the season 16 airing, which read, “In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody and Christine share shocking news that will change the family dynamic forever as the other wives weigh in on how it affects their future.”

Part 3 of the Sister Wives tell-all will air on TLC Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.