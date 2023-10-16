Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s daughter Breanna Brown felt the impact of her family splitting apart, and she cried in front of cameras about her estrangement from her half-sibling.

During the Sunday, October 15, episode of season 18, Christine Brown was in Flagstaff visiting Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown’s new home after the holidays. While cooking for the group, Christine, 51, brought up in conversation how she felt the kids were disappointed during their Christmas celebrations.

Janelle’s daughter, Savanah Brown, further opened up about her relationship with Robyn’s daughter, noting that she saw Breanna at school, but they did not talk and “kind of ignored each other.”

In her own confessional, Breanna, 19, explained that the siblings were “decent with each other” but she remained “shocked and confused” about their estrangement before bursting into tears.

TLC

In a previous episode, Robyn, 44, called Christmas “tragic” as she felt Kody Brown, 54, could’ve worked out something with Janelle’s sons Garrison and Gabe Brown — whom he’s estranged from — to reunite the family. However, in a private confessional, Christine seemingly disproved Robyn’s claims of wanting the family together after recounting a text message chain.

“It was about the kids getting together, exchanging gifts and everything, and there was a lot that happened on the text chain,” Christine explained during the September 17 episode. “At the end of all of it, Robyn just said, ‘I’m done with this and obviously it’s an effort in futility.’”

The Cooking With Just Christine star recounted that a few days later, “She and Kody decided that they weren’t safe anymore doing the sibling exchange.”

Fans have watched the former polygamous family fall apart over the years as Robyn remains Kody’s only wife. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and both Janelle, 54, and Meri Brown ended their spiritual marriages to Kody by December 2022.

The father of 18 later admitted his family first began to “unravel” when they were unable to negotiate past their differences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a lot of things … very difficult issues that we had to deal with. There were no good answers at the time,” the Wyoming native explained during an interview with People, published on October 4. “I don’t know what happened. All that’s left now is moving forward. Moving forward and hopefully healing these relationships. It is really a story now, moving forward. This is a story about forgiveness. Forgiveness and finding hope and joy after relationships have been severed from the way that’s the norm.”