Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed some quality time with her son Garrison after his estrangement from dad Kody Brown was discussed on the season 16 tell-all.

“The pups love when Garrison @robertthebrown comes to play,” wrote the mom of six, 52, who also shares kids Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Maddie and Savanah with husband Kody, via her Instagram account on Sunday, February 27. “Even Bryn, who is acting like she doesn’t notice him, was mauling him just a minute ago.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

While catching up, Janelle also showed love to another furry friend in the brood. “I really think Garrison’s cat is awesome,” she captioned a video of his new pet via her Stories over the weekend, whom he has “officially deemed Catthew.”

Janelle announced the newest pet in her plural family in January 2022, revealing that Garrison, 23, informed her about his new cat after he purchased a home the month prior.

“Name is TBD [to be determined],” the third wife of Kody, 53, shared at the time, quipping, “Garrison told me this is his first official family portrait.”

In Touch previously confirmed that Garrison bought a $329,000 house in Arizona, opting for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property renovated with wood flooring.

Garrison’s home buy in December 2021 came after drama between him and his dad reached a boiling point during season 16 over Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

Kcr/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Robert Garrison Brown/Instagram

“Several of his children are at odds with him because of the ways his [COVID-19] rules went down,” Janelle shared about their strained bond during part 2 of the tell-all on February 6, noting they had yet to make any improvements. “[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of sons Gabe and Garrison. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives. I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” he continued. “It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

Kody later suggested they get a mediator to sort through their personal issues as a family, which fans are hoping to see when the show returns for season 17. “We need therapy,” he told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I need a sit-down with my boys and get something straight. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”