A sad loss. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed that her family’s beloved dog, Jack, has died.

“My sweet Jack passed away this morning. Thanks to the vets who worked so hard to save him these past few days,” the TLC personality, 53, wrote alongside several photos of Jack via Instagram on Monday, March 13. “Sadly his body just couldn’t overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle then explained how the dog was actually her mother’s dog who she took in following her mother’s death in December 2020. “But he wasn’t a stranger to us. I was with mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when mom visited,” she wrote. “We had a special bond before he came to us full-time.”

“He will be really missed. My other pup Byrn is a little lost. And our hearts ache. But I am glad he is no longer suffering,” she added.

The mom of six shared the sad news just three days after she revealed she and Jack were at a veterinary urgent care. In the caption, she mentioned that her “Buddy Jack” was “pretty sick” and it was “like being with my human kids, same worry it’s something serious.”

Hours later, Janelle took to her Instagram Stories to give an update on Jack, revealing he was diagnosed with “an auto-immune type disorder.” “All is well,” she replied. “The vet said they don’t know what causes them but it’s manageable with medication.”

The reality TV star’s pups would often make appearances on her Instagram feed. In November 2022, she joked that the silver lining of her dogs “insisting on going out early in the morning” was that she got to catch a lunar eclipse.

Janelle’s loss comes only three months following her split from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown. In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle had officially ended her marriage to the father of 18 in December 2022, with an insider admitting that life without him is much happier.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said in January 2023. “I wasn’t heartbroken.”