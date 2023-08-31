There’s tense drama between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown in the upcoming September 3 episode of Sister Wives, as she accuses the patriarch of “gaslighting” her when it came to his strict COVID rules. Those put a strain on his relationship with heir six children, especially sons Garrison and Gabe, as Janelle claimed Kody was trying to make her choose between him and their kids.

“What kind of conversation could happen without my boys issuing an apology to make it safe for them to have a conversation,” Janelle, 54, began in a confessional, before the two had a blowout fight. “You call them Kody, cause you always put it back on me,” she told him as Kody, 54, stubbornly responded, “That phone goes both ways and I’ve been available to talk to them.”

In another confessional, Janelle explained, “You know it still surprises me that Kody feels like it’s my responsibility to facilitate this relationship between him and my children. He is a parent as much as I am,” before the action returns back to the pair fighting.

“All this stuff, you are always flipping it back on me, because, you know, it does not. Why does it belong on me?” she asked Kody, who fired back, “That because it belongs on you, Janelle.” She asked again, “Why does it belong on me?” as he retorts, “Because you didn’t support my stand when it came to actually doing the COVID stuff,” referring to his strict rules including frequent cleaning and disinfecting, as well as requiring everyone to change clothes upon arriving home if they went out in public during the pandemic.

“I was protecting my children and you said, choose your loyalties or you’re not going to have a husband. So, I’m supposed to choose between you and our children? That’s what you basically said,” Janelle snapped back.

“All you have to do is support what I’m doing. Do you understand parents are supposed to make a united front?” Kody asked before saying Janelle “knew the rules” when it came to his COVID instructions and “undermined them.” He went on to tell Janelle “Listen, I’m tired of being gaslit by you.”

Janelle responded, “You are gaslighting me. It’s like all this ‘I feel so pressured’ bulls–t? This is you saying, ‘I don’t wanna do it but I’m going to make it your fault.'” Kody told Janelle that she needed to “stop throwing me under the bus.”

“I did nothing. I sat at home. I did what I was supposed to do but it wasn’t ever good enough for you. You wanted me to kick the boys out … when you say choose your loyalties, choose between me and your children,” Janelle responded, adding, “I agreed to the CDC rules, you had more, and it was never good enough Kody. I wasn’t going to turn my boys out in the middle of a pandemic,” referring to Garrison, 24 and Gabe, 21.

The former couple also share Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18. Kody and Janelle spiritually married in 1993 when she became his second wife. Their split was revealed in a December 2022 Sister Wives special. “I am separated from Janelle and I’m divorced from Christine [Brown],” Kody admitted while Janelle added, “Kody and I have separated.”