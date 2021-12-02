Sister Wives’ Christmas Decorations Are So Festive — See All the Holiday Ornaments, Trees and More

The holiday season may have just started, but the Sister Wives stars are already decking their halls with decorations.

Christine Brown, who celebrated her first Thanksgiving since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, also showed off her Christmas decor in a post shared during her family’s turkey day celebrations.

Sharing photos of herself, daughter Truely and her mom Ruthann in front of an already decorated Christmas tree, a pair of nutcrackers and some poinsettia plants, Christine, 49, wrote in the caption, “Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!”

The Christmas decor was complemented by their attire: matching pajama onesies with a Christmassy selburose pattern.

Christine also shared a photo of daughter Mykelti Brown Padron’s daughter Avalon in a highchair, with the Christmas tree lit in the background.

However, Christine wasn’t the only Sister Wives star to put up her holiday decorations early. Meri Brown decked out her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, with so much yuletide cheer, it looked like a film set from a Christmas Hallmark movie.

Sharing photos of the inn festooned with garland, lights, bows and multiple Christmas trees, Meri wrote in the caption of her post, “What a fun weekend up at my B&B getting it all decked out for the holidays!”

“I’ve always thought I was pretty good at the whole Christmas decorating thing, but when you have an interior stylist friend who comes to help, well let’s just say, you can learn a thing or two!” she added. “Loving how the house turned out and just want to sit in the living room soaking it all in!”

In her series of photos she shared on Instagram, Meri also gave a glimpse of the bed and breakfast’s mantel over the fireplace, which had stockings, candles, garland and several snowmen paraphernalia.

The interior designer Meri worked with also praised their collaboration, writing on Instagram, “Utah trip was a success! Had a wonderful time decorating Lizzies Heritage Inn for the Holidays and catching up with Meri & Jenn! I just love this cozy little Bed & Breakfast!!”

Scroll through all of the Sister Wives stars’ Christmas decorations with our gallery below.