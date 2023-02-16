Not holding back. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown’s fiancée Beatriz Queiroz opened up about her feelings toward her future father-in-law, Kody Brown, during a Valentine’s Day fan Q&A.

“Kody’s an interesting character. He is energetic and fun,” Beatriz, 21, said during a Tuesday, February 14, video shared via YouTube. “He’s a fun guy, I just, sometimes when he says certain things, I just don’t like it.”

Gwen, 21, chimed in for clarification, “You don’t like the way he talks to me?”

“That’s exactly it. I don’t like the way that he talks to you at all,” the Brazil native added. “But he’s super fun. I really like Kody, he’s just, I don’t think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members. And one in particular, I care too much for to have somebody talk in mean manners.”

Despite her fiancée’s feelings toward her father, Gwendlyn previously revealed that Kody, 54, is “getting better” as a father.

“As people I think that we’re all typically ignorant to our mistakes and when we’ve hurt our loved ones, especially our loved ones,” Gwen said during a December 2022 YouTube video after a fan asked if Kody might realize his mistakes as a father. “We’re pretty unlikely to admit when we’ve done wrong.”

The reality star continued by saying that despite having “to reach out to him and ask when he’s available,” the father of 18 “has been working on it.”

Gwendlyn – whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown – and Beatriz first met at a fast food restaurant.

“I had had a crush on her on and off for like a year since I started working there. For the longest time, every time we talked, I would be like ‘Oh, she wants me so bad. She likes me,’” Gwen explained of their romance in the Valentine’s Day video. “Now I realize that I was just some random chick at work.”

However, their relationship progressed quickly from there. Just one month into talking, they began dating exclusively and took their first trip as a couple just a few weeks later.

“Two-ish months in, we moved in. … and then like six, seven months in [we] got engaged, and now we’re getting married in five months,” the reality star added.

The pair first went public with their relationship when the TLC personality shared several photos with her then-girlfriend via Instagram in May 2022.

Bea popped the question in November 2022 during a romantic night in the snow surrounded by red roses and candles, and the pair are set to be married in July 2023.