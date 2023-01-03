Picking sides? Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown praised Janelle Brown amid her separation from Kody Brown.

While sharing a recap of season 17 via her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn, 21, commented on a scene that showed Janelle, 53, standing up to Kody, 53, after he expressed that he didn’t want Ysabel Brown to return to school in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love her getting confident!” Gwendlyn, whom Kody shares with ex Christine Brown, said about Janelle.

In the scene, Janelle called out the Brown patriarch for saying he couldn’t see Ysabel, 18, if she returned to school. She then suggested that he could keep his distance instead of completely avoiding Ysabel, whom he shares with Christine, 50.

“That’s hot of her,” Gwendlyn said, referring to the way the mother of six spoke to Kody in the scene. “Janelle’s cool as hell.”

Also in the video, Gwendlyn commented on Kody’s strained relationships with some of his 18 kids. “I know he has a lot of good excuses but at the same time we want our dad to show up,” the reality star expressed.

She showed support for Janelle less than one month after In Touch broke the news that the Utah native was calling it quits with Kody.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch in December 2022, adding that the TLC star “outgrew him.”

Gwendlyn also slammed Kody while praising Christine as she watched their split unfold in the recap video.

“My mom is honestly such a good woman,” Gwendlyn said as she watched her parents discuss their split in confessionals. “She probably could have taken him for, like, all he’s worth, and, like, robbed him blind, but she really didn’t. She left that pretty impressively [sic].”

The Cooking with Just Christine star announced she had ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In addition to Gwendlyn and Ysabel, the former couple also share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon and Truely.