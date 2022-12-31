A daughter’s point of view. Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown praised her mom, Christine Brown, and seemingly slammed dad Kody Brown after watching a season 17 episode.

Gwendlyn, 21, shared her thoughts on episode 3 of the hit TLC series in a YouTube video she shared on Friday, December 30.

“I’m one of the kids from Sister Wives, and I bring a unique perspective (if it’s possible to get any more unique than reality TV polygamists) to my family’s lifestyle as an autistic bisexual,” she wrote. “Since I am such a niche character, I thought I’d share what I’ve been through for people to understand and for others to relate.”

In the beginning of her clip, Gwendlyn watched both her parents’ confessionals from the episode, praising the Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, for how she handled her split from the family patriarch, 53.

“My mom is honestly such a good woman,” the reality star said. “She probably could have taken him for, like, all he’s worth, and, like, robbed him blind, but she really didn’t. She left that pretty impressively [sic].”

Gwendlyn then watched a clip of her mother recalling how she hesitated to post about their split on social media since her and Kody’s anniversary was approaching at the time. The former couple publicly announced their split in November 2021 via Instagram.

For his part, Kody reflected on how his ex-wife didn’t want to share the news online in order to “protect [their] kids.”

“That’s the first time I’ve ever been able to go, ‘OK, wow. She’s serious about this,” Kody said. “’I want to keep testing him,’” he added, referring to what he thought Christine was thinking.

Gwendlyn reacted with a laugh to her father’s statement and said, “Find you a man who fights for you like Kody Brown does.”

This isn’t the first time Christine and Kody’s daughter has spoken about her polygamous family. She recently called out Robyn Brown in a December 21 YouTube video after rewatching other episodes from the fall 2022 season.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” the newly engaged TLC personality confessed. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

Scroll down to see everything Gwendlyn said about her parents.