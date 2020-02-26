They have some thoughts. Fans caught Kody Brown making a snarky comment to first wife Meri Brown on the February 23 episode of Sister Wives, and they’re not happy. It all started when Meri, 49, made a passing statement that Janelle Brown should learn the sex of her daughter Maddie‘s baby before Kody, 51, and that clearly irked him.

When Meri said moms should be allowed to have “special information” like Janelle, 50, knowing the sex of her daughter’s baby first, Kody, 51, testily remarked, “And dads shouldn’t?” He seemed to be looking for a fight, and in response, she tweeted, “Ahhh! The way Kody jumps to me saying something about dads … Conclusion jumper much? Haha!” She seemed to take it in stride, but got several replies from fans along the lines of, “You need to move on, Meri.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I don’t know why you stay in the marriage,” one person wrote to the reality star. Another tweeted, “My heart hurts for you … Seems you get shot down every week.” Someone else commented in regards to Kody, “After seeing the previews for next week, [it] looks like he’s not done jumping on you. I don’t know how you put up with it.”

Meri and Kody have had a rather strained relationship ever since Meri’s catfishing scandal. Just to refresh your memory, the reality TV wife started an online relationship with someone she thought was a man named Sam — who turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton — and it tested her bond with Kody and the rest of the family.

However, in an interview with the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, Kody said the main thing he loves about the first woman he married is her loyalty. Apparently, a lot of fans don’t think he merits that faithfulness.

“You deserve to be treated better than Kody treats you,” someone wrote to Meri on Twitter. Another fan responded, “I agree. His controlling, egotistical ways and being so awful to Meri. I don’t care what happened — he can’t treat people like that and expect it to be OK.”

A promo for the March 1 episode of Sister Wives teased a confrontation between Kody, Meri and Robyn Brown, so, unfortunately, the tension in their marriage may get worse before it has any chance to improve.