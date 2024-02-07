Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is fully supportive of Christine Brown’s marriage to David Woolley, though revealed that their relationship makes her want to stay single following her split from Kody Brown.

During a joint interview with Christine, 51, for People on Tuesday, February 6, the former sister wives recalled a camping trip they went on with David, 60. “I remember you came over to the campfire and we were making food and stuff, and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve got someone who really helps,’” Christine reminded Janelle, 54. “Because David does everything, he’s super helpful. And you were like, ‘He really does everything. He does so much.’”

After Janelle referred to Christine and David as “a real team,” she explained that she had no desire to have a relationship like that. “I don’t need this. I don’t want this, actually,” she recalled telling the Cooking With Just Christine star during the trip. “I don’t need another person. You do, this is for you, but this is not for me. It’s not what I want.”

The reality star then acknowledged that she could easily change her mind about having a partner, though clarified she is not looking for someone “at this stage” in her life.

Janelle – who left Kody, 55, in December 2022 –said she has embraced her life as a single woman. “I feel like I can choose now,” she explained. “My youngest is graduated from high school. I now have an exciting professional life, and I have all these kids, I have grandkids, and I just want to explore this part of my life.”

“I think it seems extremely complicated to date,” Janelle continued. “I was married for 30 years, I’m ready now to do something else. You know what I mean? So I’m sometimes a little lonely at night, but it’s OK. It’s OK, I’ll survive.”

While Christine has chosen to pursue a monogamous relationship with David, Janelle said she is open to joining another polygamous family. “I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me, and I think it was a good fit for me,” she told the outlet. “I don’t even know what it would be like to be married in a monogamous relationship. If that’s what works out, great.”

“So I’m open to plural marriage, but I don’t know if there’s really a lot of men who can actually pull it off,” Janelle concluded.

The mother of six opened up about her plans to stay single just two weeks after she admitted she doesn’t consider herself divorced from Kody.

“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” the TLC personality told People about her relationship with the Brown patriarch in an interview published on January 23. “I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people. I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.’”

Janelle then explained that she tells people that she and her “partner” have “split up” when asked about her relationship status. “It’s nebulous for me at this point. It depends on who I’m talking to really,” she continued. “I guess I just consider myself single, I don’t consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I’m single.”