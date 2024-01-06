Sister Wives star Christine Brown may have a new man in her life, but she promised her daughter, Truely Brown, ahead of her nuptials to David Woolley that he would “not replace” her father, Kody Brown.

“I said, ‘You know, he’s not going to replace your dad. No one’s going to replace your dad ever. And that’s not what David wants to do,’” Christine, 51, explained in a private confessional during part 1 of Christine and David’s wedding special, included in a teaser shared by TODAY ahead of the Sunday, January 7 debut. “And I said, ‘It’s super weird having a guy live with us full time, isn’t it?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, it’s never happened to me before.’ And I said, ‘It’s never happened to me before, either.’”

Apart from Truely, Christine and Kody share five other children: Aspyn, Ysabel, Mykelti, Paedon and Gwendlyn.

Christine’s daughters, Aspyn, Truely and Mykelti, also shared their honest opinions on the eve of Christine’s wedding.

“We are very excited for mom’s wedding. Well, I’m excited, I don’t know, are you excited?” Aspyn asked Ysabel, 20, during the episode’s clip. After Ysabel agreed that she was also excited and Truely nodded her head in agreement, Truely then explained that she didn’t think anything would change once her mother got married as Christine and David were already living together.

“Well, I already live with both of them. They live in the same house. I refer to David and her as husband and wife already and she’s like, ‘We’re not married yet,’” Truely told her sisters. “And I’m like, ‘You live in the same house.’”

Meanwhile, Mykelti agreed that there would be “not even a little adjustment” but she had already “accepted him” as her stepfather.

As for Ysabel, she commented on David’s obvious love for Christine, telling the cameras, “He’s obsessed with her and so it’s nice to see that. And he should be. She’s awesome.” Aspyn quickly agreed, chiming in, “Yeah, mom should have somebody who’s obsessed with her. I think that’s important. You can see that they really love each other and he takes good care of her.”

Based on the clip, it’s clear that Christine enjoyed some self-care time with her daughters amid the wedding festivities, as they were all seen doing facemasks and getting their makeup done together. Like many budding brides, she was asked if she was getting cold feet, to which Christine responded, “No, I’m never going to get cold feet. I’m marrying the love of my life.”