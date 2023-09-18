Sister Wives star Christine Brown ​slammed ex-husband Kody Brown for how he treated Meri Brown and Janelle Brown in their marriages before their splits.

Janelle, 54, told Christine, 51, that she was unsure about the future of her marriage with Kody, 54, during the Sunday, September 17, episode. “If we’re gonna remake everything, there’s a lot of things that would have to be [different],” she admitted. “I’m not even sure I’m really interested.”

Christine then asked Janelle if she thought her marriage to Kody was “over,” though she said she wasn’t sure. “Yeah, but then when I talk to him, I sort of remember the old Kody. I don’t know,” Janelle stated.

Janelle said she can’t go back to the ways things were before with Kody and noted that she “coasted over a lot of things that were problematic” for her, including the way their children had been impacted by Kody’s actions.

“I still have my religious beliefs, so I can’t just say, ‘Okay, well, I’m just gonna go find somebody else,’ because that doesn’t work for me,” Janelle continued, adding that she was “open” to being part of another polygamous family.

During a confessional, Christine said that Janelle “has enough on her plate.” However, she said she doesn’t believe that her friend and former sister wife should continue her relationship with the Brown patriarch.

“She loves him,” the Cooking with Just Christine star continued. “I don’t think Kody is gonna change. I think that Kody is going to constantly be running around Robyn [Brown] and her life for the rest of his life, and I don’t think he has any room for Janelle in that life.”

Later on in the episode, the TLC personalities weighed in on Kody’s relationship with Meri, 52, after she acknowledged Kody “basically left me already.”

Janelle said, “things are obviously very broken” between Kody and Meri, adding, “Meri keeps holding out hope, I think, that something will happen. But Kody doesn’t speak really kindly to her, he doesn’t really watch out for her. It’s very sad.”

While Meri noted she’s “not oblivious to the fact” that Kody had told his other wives that he wasn’t interested in fixing his problems with Meri, she said she wouldn’t decide the fate of their relationship until they had a conversation about it.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“I saw Kody string Meri along for years,” Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, said in a confessional. “It was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed.”

The episode was filmed before In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and the father of 18 ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022. One week later, Meri hinted that she and Kody split during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The former couple later confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement in January. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri wrote via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”