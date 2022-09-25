Sisterly bond. Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about her relationship with former sister wife Robyn Brown amid feud rumors following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond,” Christine, 50, said in a clip released by TLC ahead of the Sunday, September 25, episode. “When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I’ll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.”

In the trailer for the third episode of the current season, Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) is in labor with her first child with husband Tony Padron. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sister wife Robyn, 43, was unable to be in the room for the home birth.

“It was still so important for Mykelti to have Robyn there. And so, I arranged to have Robyn just come in on a conference call the whole time because then she could really see what’s happening,” the mother of six said in a confessional.

Mykelti – who welcomed daughter Avalon Asa in April 2021 – went on to elaborate on her close relationship with Kody’s fourth wife.

“I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting, because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house, so I lived with her for a few months,” Mykelti, who is currently pregnant with twins and due in December, told producers. “That’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids, is because of just that special time that just us had together.”

“As far as having only my mom Christine and my mom Robyn [in the room with me], I’m a lot closer to those two and I’m a lot more bonded to those two than I am to Janelle or Meri,” Mykelti added of her other moms, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. “I’m not close to them and I wanted to make sure that my birth was very much about, selfishly, I want my birth to be about me.”

The Cooking With Just Christine host publicly announced her split from her husband in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”